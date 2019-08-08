Schools in the Santa Maria Valley from elementary to Allan Hancock College are gearing up for the first day of the new school year. Some of them have already started!
The Santa Maria Times has been there for the first day of school for more than a century, and our photos and news stories capture the excitement and change year over year.
At Pioneer Valley High School, for example, incoming freshmen were welcomed to the campus by the Link Crew this week with loads of games, costumes and hundreds of high-fives.
"It breaks down the barrier between junior high and high school," explained Marcie Guerra, an agriculture instructor and one of three Pioneer Valley teachers who coordinate the program. "We want to create a stress-free environment by helping students make a connection with Pioneer Valley before we even start school."
Roughly 860 freshmen are expected to enroll at Pioneer Valley next week, the largest incoming class in school history.
Jalen Yap, who promoted from Tommie Kunst Junior High School, spent his afternoon touring the campus with a group of classmates all dressed as ghosts from the "Pac-Man" video game.
Yap has high hopes for his first year: He wants to make the school's varsity football team and vie for a position as a starting running back.
"We're excited to start school and try out," said Yap, who attended the orientation with three friends and former teammates.
On Thursday, Guadalupe schools opened their doors.
