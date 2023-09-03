Next Saturday new parents, experienced parents of new children, grandparents and all those who transport little ones are invited to an important car seat safety class with instruction from nationally certified car seat technicians.
The free event will be held on Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. in the Santa Maria Public Library's Shepard Hall.
The class, presented in partnership with Dignity Health and Marian Regional Medical Center, will include a presentation on safety features, California laws pertaining to car seats, when to move the child up to the next level, and correct installation of your car seat.
All parents, grandparents, and caretakers are encouraged to attend, however attendees are encouraged to come without children if possible.
Registration is not required for this event, that will be presented in English and Spanish.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland St. Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
