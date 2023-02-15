Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I love to bake, but I hated it when my baking soda or baking powder would clump up into hard balls. I finally took a neighbor's advice and now stir them into the sugar before adding either one. Apparently, the gritty texture of the sugar breaks down the lumps much easier than the flour. -- Janelle W., Rockford, Illinois

