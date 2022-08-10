Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I love avocados, but my husband says they're nothing but junk food. He claims that there is very little value in a fruit that is basically a lump of fat. Is it true that avocados are fattening and have very little nourishment? -- Elaine P., Bettendorf, Iowa

Elaine, avocados are a good source of vitamins C, E, K and B6. They contain riboflavin, folate, magnesium and potassium. They also provide omega-3 fatty acids and beta-carotene. Eating a healthy fat like avocados helps to support skin health.

In addition, avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for your eyes, and 6 to 7 grams of fiber, per half fruit.

