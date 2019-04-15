Atterdag Village staffers recently celebrated their volunteers with a day of food, friends and festivities to show their appreciation for those who give of their time and talents to the senior community.
Chris Parker, executive director, expressed his sincere gratitude. “We are so fortunate to have a group of such dedicated people who devote so much of their time supporting our Atterdag Family.”
According to an Atterdag Village representative, 2019 President Martha Nedegaard attended the day of celebration, along with Atterdag’s newest board members Scott Biddinger, Bill Cirone, Jeanne LaBarge and Endowment Board President, Carol Clearwater. Auxiliary President Diana Richardson and other members also joined the volunteer celebration.
Atterdag Village reports that progress is being made on the separate rehabilitation wing which will serve individuals needing short-term rehabilitation following an injury or illness.
“The building is progressing nicely and will be completed early 2020,” said Atterdag Village Director of Operations, Gary Hall.
The Atterdag Village of Solvang is a charitable non-profit corporation, serving the Santa Ynez Valley community since the early 1950s. For more information about the Atterdag Village of Solvang, visit www.PeopleWhoCare.Com.