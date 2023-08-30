A passionate but disciplined attitude will lead to success this year. Stand tall and march forward with confidence and the will to grow mentally, spiritually and financially. Use your ingenuity to devise ways to use your skills and experience innovatively, and you'll find a valuable niche. Seize the moment and make this a year to remember.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what you want to achieve. Take pride in what you do, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Consistency will be crucial.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Adjustments that make your life easier will pay off. Fine-tune your schedule to accommodate the activities, people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your life.

