Being a good listener will help you fly under the radar when faced with controversy. The information you gather will give you an inside view of what's possible and an advantage in competitive situations. Turn this year into one of progress, hard work and rewards that encourage you to let go of the past and move forward with optimism.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Concentrate on what's important, and rely on intelligence to close deals. Don't expect to please everyone, but do your best to be fair and offer options to eliminate conflict.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Dig deep, and you'll discover what makes you happy. Incorporate your skills with plans that put a smile on your face. Take control and join forces with people who share your sentiments.

