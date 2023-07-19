Work quietly behind the scenes. Don't publicize your work until you are satisfied with it. Expect others to criticize and judge you if you launch your plans prematurely. A steady pace will pay off by adding stability and security to your life. Make home improvements that encourage better living conditions, and expand your qualifications to meet your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Travel and educational pursuits will pay off. Communication based on truth, respect and helping others will open doors to new opportunities. Look for unique investments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't expect too much from others. Gauge your time carefully to ensure you can finish what you start. Interference or last-minute changes will force you to think fast. Be ready for anything.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your energy and enthusiasm where they count. What you experience and learn will help get you moving in a positive direction. Set goals and march forward.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Rethink your plans. Reach out to see who's available to help before you begin. Having a foolproof plan will put your mind at ease and encourage others to join your team. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Observe before you act. Use intuitive guidance to help map out your best option. Dedicate time and effort to ensuring your success. Choose a positive course of action over revenge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be resourceful and verify information instead of relying on hearsay from someone who tends to embellish data. Put together a self-improvement plan. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Leave behind what isn't working for you. Lower your overhead and tidy up loose ends to ease stress. Altering how you handle money or deal with shared expenses will get you back on track.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- The wrong people, places and projects will attract you. Don't let spontaneity take the reins. Change your investment plan and rethink how you manage and make your money.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Attend an event involving innovative investment strategies and money management, and you'll find out how to grow your income. Getting a glimpse of the possibilities will encourage you to embrace change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Mix work and play, and you'll shine. Your entertaining personality will attract help and increase your profile. Speak from the heart; someone you want to know better will listen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Simplify your life instead of taking on too much. It's better to do one thing meticulously than to spread yourself too thin. Don't let sensitive issues force you in an unwise direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let anger get in the way when action is required. Focus on what's important, and don't let what others say or do interfere with your progress. Use your imagination.