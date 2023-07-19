Work quietly behind the scenes. Don't publicize your work until you are satisfied with it. Expect others to criticize and judge you if you launch your plans prematurely. A steady pace will pay off by adding stability and security to your life. Make home improvements that encourage better living conditions, and expand your qualifications to meet your goal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Travel and educational pursuits will pay off. Communication based on truth, respect and helping others will open doors to new opportunities. Look for unique investments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't expect too much from others. Gauge your time carefully to ensure you can finish what you start. Interference or last-minute changes will force you to think fast. Be ready for anything.

