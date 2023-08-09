Take time, sort through information and consider every angle before considering a move this year. A steady pace forward, paying attention to detail and taking a minimalist approach to living and doing things your way will result in less stress and a chance to make healthy decisions. Stand by your word, and don't make unrealistic promises. Positive change begins with common sense.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- When in doubt, refrain from making a promise. A reserved approach will buy you time, offering the space you need to consider what's best for you. Make stress relief your priority.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Let your intuition guide you to what and who can help you succeed. A medical or financial situation will cause uncertainty if not handled with care. Don't share personal information.

