Incorporate practicality into your daily routine to avoid costly mistakes. Opportunities will be plentiful this year, but making decisions will be more complicated. Don't feel obligated to act quickly. Time is on your side, and you'll gain the insight you need to harness success. Slow down, gather facts and head in the direction that makes sense to you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to dismiss emotional angst. You are better off channeling your energy into something constructive if you intend to avoid disagreements with someone who matters to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A curious mind will be an asset today. An innovative idea will encourage you to take on an important cause. Bide your time, ask for help and protect yourself from burnout.

