Use your downtime wisely. Participate in activities that broaden your sense of awareness. Changing how you handle your money may interest you, but don't leave your best interests up to someone else. Take an active role in your financial investments, and you'll advance. Avoid joint ventures and shared expenses.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Concentrate on what's important to you. Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you or sabotage your effort. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Don't make unnecessary changes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let what others do ruin your day. Look inward and pursue what makes you happy. Taking care of yourself and striving to live a healthy, stress-free lifestyle are in your best interest.

