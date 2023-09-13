Maintain control regardless of what's happening around you this year, and you'll gain respect and momentum. Keep your eye on the target and shoot for the stars. Be meticulous when making your case to those in high places. A positive attitude will lead to a new connection, unexpected perks and a new lease on life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Scrutinize the information you receive. Find the best way to handle anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't care to go. Adjust whatever's necessary to get the changes you want in place.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- It's time to engage in activities that get your heart pumping. Connect with like-minded people and see what develops. Expand your mind, pursue your dreams and be open to new beginnings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you