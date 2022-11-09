Take the path of least resistance. Find your balance, strive for equality and budget wisely. A positive change will unfold if you align yourself with people trying to achieve goals similar to yours. Don't limit what you can do by taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look at things differently, and you'll discover how to use your skills, experience and knowledge to your advantage. Shake things up, but don't let go of what you already have.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be realistic about what you can do; it will make your life easier. Show discipline when dealing with expenses and those who share your space. Offer positive alternatives.

