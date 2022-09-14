Positive change is within reach. Educational pursuits, making a physical move or participating in something you've never done before will bring you in contact with people who motivate you to use your skills and talents fruitfully. Focus on what you enjoy doing, and you'll accomplish far more than you expect. Promote yourself and your talents, and you'll make financial gains.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Gather information before making a decision that affects your position. Stay calm and demonstrate what you have to offer and are willing to do. Stretching your imagination will encourage new beginnings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Explore the possibilities. Check out what's new and exciting. Keeping your plans simple and affordable will improve your life. Update your image to boost your morale.

