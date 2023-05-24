Clear up lingering projects that are holding you back. Share your unique input; it will help a loved one see things your way. Cover as much ground as possible, and you'll make a difference and open doors to a bright future. Deal with the things that are standing between you and success. Let your actions follow your thoughts.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Push forward with passion. Take notes and be prepared. Refuse to let someone take up your valuable time. Work on achieving your own goals instead of helping someone else succeed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out, volunteer, do your part and connect with people who share your concerns. Frank conversations will raise emotional issues that can be dealt with. Positive change is heading your way.

