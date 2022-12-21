An optimistic attitude will go a long way when dealing with others. If you choose to offer positive alternatives, you will build solid relationships and gain ground with those you work and play with regularly. Changing how you use your hard-earned cash will help you have a comfortable lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Understanding will help you navigate through sticky situations with people who don't share your opinions. A social event will reveal someone's intentions. Make sure your foundations are solid.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss the changes you want to make with those you love and respect. The feedback you receive will encourage you to get started. Others will be surprisingly eager to help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Busy yourself with last-minute details. Don't take on someone else's problem; offer a reasonable solution and return to your to-do list. Take some time to relax from all the hustle and bustle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take nothing for granted and do whatever is possible to avoid a scene. Anger will not help, but understanding will ease stress and give you a different perspective regarding a pending problem.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Tally up how much you've spent and where you are sitting financially. Take a step back when dealing with superiors, and listen before you offer your thoughts. Seek counsel from people you trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You have a choice: You can demand change or persuade others with incentives and kindness. Don't isolate yourself. Offer love and understanding, and you will receive the same in return.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be quick to react. Stop to rethink your strategy before you take a step that will be hard to reverse. You want to steady your position and your plans, not start something you can't finish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Discuss your thoughts with someone you love or trust to provide sound advice, and you'll deepen your connection and find a common path. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your heart is in the right place, but nothing good will transpire if you fail to follow through. Take the initiative to reach out and help those less fortunate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Bypass conversations that have the potential to get heated. Make positive changes and plans that include everyone. Personal improvement will promote better relationships with others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your head down and focus on what you must accomplish between now and the end of the year. Discipline and hard work will pay off handsomely. Refuse to let trivial matters get in the way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get into the spirit of the season and join in the festivities. Reach out to those you care about and share good ideas. Don't be afraid to be unique and do your own thing. Let your light shine!