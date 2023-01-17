Spread some joy and use your intelligence to bring about positive changes at home. Challenge yourself physically and try to look, feel and do your best. Let the past guide you to a better future. Focus on moderation, innovation and practicality. Make your dreams come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Build on solid ground. Simplify your plans to guarantee positive results. Do something uplifting or help a cause you care about. Don't limit what you can do due to laziness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice; an unnecessary move will set you back. Put more effort into how you run your home and invest in yourself. Keeping up with technology will help you take advantage of a financial opportunity.

