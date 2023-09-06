Take a moment, gather your thoughts and plan what you want to accomplish this year. Consider what's most important to you and what will help you reach your goal. Turn your attention to what makes you happy and figure out how to work more happiness into your daily routine. Knowledge will expand your horizons, allowing you access to what matters most.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Contact people who make you think, and look for ways to bring in additional cash and make your money work for you. Don't hold back; say what's on your mind and find out where you stand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Channel your energy into something meaningful. Learn, explore and expand your mind; it will do wonders for your soul. It's time to appreciate all you have and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

