Stick to what you know and do well this year, and you won't be disappointed. Rid yourself of whatever lacks meaning or purpose to make free time for things that matter. Anger is a waste of time and energy. Focus on effecting positive change, simplifying your life and achieving the peace and comfort you deserve.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't make a fuss. Stick close to home and do things that soothe your soul and give you food for thought. A positive change will set you on a path that motivates you to seek peace of mind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Containing your thoughts and feelings will be difficult. Actions speak louder than words but can also lead to conflicts with those who disagree with you. Put your emotions aside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you