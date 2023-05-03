You must be direct this year if you want to get things done. Action rather than conversation will be called for when trying to get others on board. People from your past will be eager to reconnect. Be careful not to forgive and forget too quickly. Make your thoughts and feelings clear to avoid disappointment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make home and family your priorities. Implement changes that are cost-efficient and inventive. Refuse to let your emotions override common sense. Pay attention to what others do and say.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stop worrying about what others do and take care of your responsibilities. Taking on too much or expecting too much from others will cause anxiety and a falling-out with one of your peers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you