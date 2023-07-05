Don't take on too much. Say no to those trying to separate you from your money, and avoid people trying to make you work for their benefit. A pragmatic approach to life, love, and happiness, and a strong belief in yourself and your skills will carry you to a place that you find comfortable.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Impulsive spending won't solve your problems. Do your best to simplify your life and stick to people who offer encouragement and common sense. Experience is an excellent teacher. Don't make the same mistake twice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Simplify your life. Channel your energy into personal growth, increasing your savings and maximizing how you can use your skills to reflect trends. It's up to you to make a big impression.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Communication, education and quality people will be crucial. Don't shy away from someone different from you; together, you can contribute to each other's success. Mix business with pleasure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Offer a cause a helping hand rather than a cash donation. Take a unique approach to work and money and how you invest your time, and you'll discover how you can come out ahead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Listen, communicate and sort through any differences you have with a friend, relative or colleague. Take better care of your reputation and health. Overindulgence will take its toll on your bank account and your body.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Save for what you want instead of going into debt. Peace of mind will impact your health and reputation. Be good to yourself and channel your energy into personal gain.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Discuss your thoughts and intentions before pulling out your credit card. Get input from loved ones before taking a potential risk. Don't let your emotions override your discipline.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be observant and outsmart whoever tries to exploit you. A snap decision will lead to regret. Don't buy into the hype; instead, focus on personal growth. Nurture meaningful relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your money and possessions safe. Investigate something interesting, and you'll discover how to use your attributes to gain ground. Learn all you can and believe in yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something you enjoy. Take care of your health or physical needs. Refuse to let anyone play games with you or challenge you to a debate or no-win situation. Get things done!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- What others do will show you who they are and what they want. An unexpected change will leave you in a vulnerable position. Don't get involved in events or activities you can't afford.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Listen, evaluate and fact-check before you make a move. Show some discipline; it will help you avoid ending up in a vulnerable position. Spend time taking care of yourself.