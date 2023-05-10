Do your best to fulfill your dreams, act aggressively to ensure you are seen and heard, and make a lasting impression on those you care about most. Your destiny depends on your willingness to do what's right. Focus on what's important. Be compassionate and understanding.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Consider what you can do to make life better. Share your insight with people who can help make your plans a reality. You have plenty to gain if you choose your associates wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Let experience guide you. Reach out and help someone, and you'll find your niche. Explore the possibilities, but take it slow. If you pay attention to the intricate details, you'll do just fine.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Showing everyone how passionate you are will leave a lasting impression. Focus on the things that are important to you. If you love someone, let them know it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Explore the possibilities, and you'll discover new ways to use old skills. Branching out will give you the momentum you need. Trust in yourself and your ability to get things done your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will supercharge you, and a new experience will inspire you to make positive adjustments. A romantic gesture will encourage a commitment. Romance and personal gain are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You're better off doing your own thing. Someone eager to start a fight will bring up emotional issues or overreact to something you say. Choose a healthy lifestyle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Evaluate what's happening and how you can calmly handle personal matters. Use your imagination to find a way to keep the peace and persuade an opponent to see things differently. Romance is encouraged.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your money and possessions safe. You'll attract someone you shouldn't trust. Question anything that doesn't make sense to you. Avoid joint expenses and endeavors.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Choose your words carefully and act with honesty, compassion and understanding. Practice peace and love instead of letting your anger or disappointment take the reins.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take the path of least resistance and strive to make yourself and those around you happy. Offer others the same freedom you want for yourself. Don't give in to demands or give ultimatums.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Engage in self-improvement projects, and you'll figure out how to increase your earning potential. Start a new project that adds comfort and convenience to your everyday life.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You will be held responsible for any deviation from the truth. Don't try to impress someone with words. Let your actions be your voice, and you will maintain credibility.