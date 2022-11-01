Expanding your interests and circle of friends will seem like a good idea, but before you make time-consuming and costly changes, put together a financial plan. Choose a responsible course of action to help you maintain a healthy, affordable lifestyle. A trendy new look will attract attention and give you the boost you need to follow your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Manage domestic responsibilities. Do what you can to improve your surroundings, but budget for and hire an expert if necessary. A change of heart will leave you uncertain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to the truth and take care of business. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want to achieve. Be realistic regarding relationships. Know when to say no and walk away.

