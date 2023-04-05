Refuse to let emotional matters take over your life. Think your plans through from beginning to end and find a practical solution that helps you and the people you love. It's OK to dream, but when it comes to what matters most, a reserved attitude will help you find the most efficient way to get things done to your liking.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Anger will impact your performance. A change of plans shouldn't cost you financially. Examine details before you agree to something. Efficiency will be the key to your success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you act. Have a foolproof plan in place before you begin. Use your imagination to find an exciting way to attract interest, and everything else will fall into place.

