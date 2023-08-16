Expect to face ups and downs this year. Refuse to let temptation win or your dreams slip away. Shake off negativity, and don't let changes or decisions others make alter your plans. Be true to yourself and dedicated to your beliefs, and don't skip a beat when deciding what's best for you. Take the journey that leads to personal growth, and distance yourself from chaos.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Follow your heart, not temptation. Consider what others want from you and what's best for you. Don't feel obligated to please everyone before you please yourself. Look inward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention, recognize prospects and implement positive change. Don't fear taking a different path. You will hold everyone's attention and make a mark if you give your all.



