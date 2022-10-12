Take care of situations and responsibilities yourself. Don't rely on others to offer sound advice. Be disciplined when handling health, financial and contractual matters. Consider what's needed to minimize stress. Take an innovative approach to balancing time spent on domestic and professional duties. Choose activities geared toward fitness and good health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the plunge to get things done. Hesitation will work against you. Redirect your energy where it counts, and keep an eye on transactions that can affect your finances.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let confusion and uncertainty stand in your way. Consider what's working for you and head in that direction. Look for opportunities to meet new people and to do something positive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to the point. If you embellish something, someone will expect more than you are willing to give. Put greater emphasis on your positive attributes and how you can put them to work.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick close to home. Keep the peace and go about your business. Make subtle changes that will add to your comfort. Take care of debt and unfinished business. Beware indulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't jump to conclusions. Ask questions, decide how to proceed and put in the time, effort and resources to ensure you do things right the first time. Trust yourself, not others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change in how you do things will spark interest. Connect with people who share your concerns and want to make a difference. Don't waste time arguing. Anger will only get in your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Follow the money until you are sure where every penny is going. Keeping track of your expenditures will help you make better decisions. A physical encounter will bolster your confidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will turn in your favor. Go with the flow and enjoy the ride. Refuse to let someone's demands slow you down. Put your energy, money and time where you feel most comfortable. Don't share secrets.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to protocol and do everything by the book. Reinvent your skills to suit trends. Show others what you can do under pressure. Make promises and keep them. Don't be afraid to commit.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Situations will get blown out of proportion at home and work. Take a moment to reflect on what's going on and how you can tip things in your favor. Keep your valuables safe.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Digest information and process your options before you make a move. Don't feel pressured by someone trying to get you to make a premature decision. Focus on clear-cut opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of heart will prompt you to learn something new and change how you live. Mingle with people who can offer answers, suggestions and a helping hand. Make your actions count.