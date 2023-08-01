Don't count on others or take risks with your money, health or emotional well-being. Set the standard instead of letting someone else dictate your next move. Choose partners and friends based on compatibility and equality to avoid situations that weigh you down. Handle legal, financial and medical matters with care.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- To ensure everything is up to code, monitor investments and expenses. A partnership is only as good as the people involved. Get in sync with anyone with whom you share your money, space or time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Call on experts to fill in any missing pieces you cannot do yourself, and run a tight ship that will help you gain respect and the chance to expand your interests and gain momentum.

