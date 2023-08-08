Trust yourself, and you won't be disappointed. Build a solid base and clear any influences that are inconsistent or causing doubt. Leave nothing to chance and oversee everything that has meaning to you. Ask questions and map out a course to help you achieve your dreams. Protect your heart, health and happiness from anyone trying to lure you down the wrong path.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Tidy up loose ends that can set you back. Rethink your lifestyle and pay more attention to how you present yourself to others. Be a leader, and you'll discourage anyone trying to throw you off your game.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Elaborate, but do not make promises you can't deliver. A change that improves your health and emotional well-being will help you distance yourself from temptation. Lead the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Someone funny, endearing and helpful will increase your awareness regarding how to make your life better. Enrich your lifestyle by saying no to whoever tries to dominate you and your choices.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Use your intelligence to market yourself, and a positive turn of events will unfold. Interviews, updating your skills or sending out your resume will point you in a new and exciting direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can talk all you want, but you will fall by the wayside, and your skills and talents will go to waste, unless you act. Actions speak louder than words; do your part, and don't look back.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let anything expire or leave you without a safety net. Look for investment opportunities, but don't take on a financial burden. Keep life simple, healthy and affordable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Say no to anyone trying to waste your time or take advantage of you. Someone will use compliments to tempt you into taking on too much. Nurture your relationship and protect your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you financially. Play to win, and use your skills in a unique manner that targets trends and puts you a step ahead of the competition.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Practice makes perfect, and once you choose a course of action, you will find it easier to look forward instead of living in the past. Recognize your skills and add to your qualifications.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Overreaction or poor behavior will cost you. Use your intelligence, courage and strength of character, and you will bypass making a mistake. Control your emotions and secure your position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Execute intentions with stamina and finesse. Your actions will stand out, positioning you for bigger and better things. Believe in yourself. Personal gain and self-improvement are apparent.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to your heart, not to someone trying to take advantage of you. Align yourself with those with something worthwhile to contribute. Learn from experience, and opportunity will follow.