Look at every angle and figure out what's possible. Use your imagination and skills to reach your goals. Refuse to let emotional situations bring you down. Rise above any controversy and turn a negative into a positive. Use your intelligence and experience to outmaneuver anyone trying to exploit you. Responsiveness will get you where you want to go this year. Trust and believe in yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid anyone who brings you down or takes advantage of you. Taking on too much will make matters worse. Be a good listener, and you'll gain perspective regarding personal possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You've got more going for you than you realize. Don't hesitate to speak your mind and set your plans in motion. Discipline and research will get you where you want to go.

