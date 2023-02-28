Take pride in what you do for others. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you bring about positive change. Charm and hands-on help will result in a successful transition to what you want to do next. Emotional confusion is likely; ask questions and avoid drama.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share secrets or gossip. Focus on applying your skills to something that makes you feel good. Don't fold under pressure or let someone take advantage of you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Play to win. The more beguiling you are, the more interest you'll receive. A chance to up your game or meet someone who can help you get ahead is in the stars. Set up meetings and attend reunions.

