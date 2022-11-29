A positive and open attitude will help you navigate the ups and downs this year. Don't let your trusting nature be your downfall. Be resourceful. Research and verify every bit of information you receive from outside sources. Focus on your goals, not on the people trying to get you to change or be a follower.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do things for yourself and avoid disappointment. You'll be prodded to do things that don't suit you. Set high standards, and don't stop until you are happy with the results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A proposal that sounds good will have hidden drawbacks. Play it safe and back away from any dubious or costly situations. If you want a change, make your surroundings comfortable.

