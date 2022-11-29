A positive and open attitude will help you navigate the ups and downs this year. Don't let your trusting nature be your downfall. Be resourceful. Research and verify every bit of information you receive from outside sources. Focus on your goals, not on the people trying to get you to change or be a follower.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do things for yourself and avoid disappointment. You'll be prodded to do things that don't suit you. Set high standards, and don't stop until you are happy with the results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A proposal that sounds good will have hidden drawbacks. Play it safe and back away from any dubious or costly situations. If you want a change, make your surroundings comfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't hide your feelings. Speak up and find out where you stand. Your drive, insight and desire to get ahead will have a lasting impression on someone who can help you advance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful what you wish for and whom you share with today. Someone will intentionally misinterpret you if given a chance. Choose your words wisely, and promise only what you can deliver.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to what's happening around you. Your input will position you for unexpected opportunities. Business trips or meetings will prove enlightening.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be confused by what you want to do. Get an early start to avoid running out of time. Put your muscle where it counts and your energy into success. Change only what's necessary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Build momentum and show everyone what you've got to offer. Put your best foot forward, and don't trust anyone to handle matters for you. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Handle your cash creatively. Look for investments that you can control and build over time. Solid and secure plans will alleviate stress and make it easier for you to forge ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take nothing for granted. Keep an eye on what others say and do, and you'll avoid being blindsided. Let discipline and integrity be your calling cards if you want people to treat you respectfully.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change begins with you, so don't let anyone else decide your next move. Mull over your options and study the ramifications. Protect your home and family from risky situations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Size up your situation and use your attributes to get ahead. A good idea executed with finesse and enthusiasm will draw positive attention and help you make a positive difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of responsibilities before someone asks you to get moving. Build a stellar reputation by going above and beyond the call of duty. Set the standard instead of lowering the bar.