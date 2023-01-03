Go out of your way to be helpful this year, and opportunities will be plentiful. A positive attitude will lead to social invitations that will lead to meaningful relationships with people who share your concerns, enthusiasm and hobbies. Expand your interests to focus on health and fitness, and prioritize looking and feeling your best. Romance is in the stars.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention to detail and make personal changes that add to your convenience and ease stress. Plan a trip or sign up for an event that helps you expand your horizons and improve your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Dress up, implement plans with someone you enjoy spending time with and ask questions that will clear up any misunderstanding or uncertainty you face. Do something nice for a loved one.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you