Go out of your way to be helpful this year, and opportunities will be plentiful. A positive attitude will lead to social invitations that will lead to meaningful relationships with people who share your concerns, enthusiasm and hobbies. Expand your interests to focus on health and fitness, and prioritize looking and feeling your best. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention to detail and make personal changes that add to your convenience and ease stress. Plan a trip or sign up for an event that helps you expand your horizons and improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Dress up, implement plans with someone you enjoy spending time with and ask questions that will clear up any misunderstanding or uncertainty you face. Do something nice for a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Self-improvement projects will pay off. Someone will scrutinize how you take care of yourself. Do what you can, but don't let what others say deter you from following your heart. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- By participating in something, you'll make a valuable connection. Put more effort into presenting who you are, what you can do and what you expect. Take control instead of being controlled.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a moment to clarify what you want and the approach you plan to take to reach your objective. Verify information and make the necessary changes as you progress. Make things happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A tight schedule will help you avoid trouble while accomplishing your goal. Listen attentively, or you'll misinterpret something crucial. Hard work will pay off. Get moving!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Simplify how you do things and free up enough time to relax with someone you want to get to know better. Sharing ideas will change your plans and the outcome of a work-related situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Check in with people who share your likes and dislikes. The conversations you have will encourage you to participate in something that promotes networking. An energetic approach will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Look at your options and do something that sparks your interest or that can change your outlook. Flaunt what you have to offer, and you'll attract interest.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to lose sight of your objective. Don't bend the rules to suit someone else's needs. Work on maintaining good health and protect yourself from being taken for granted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider what will make the most significant difference in your life. Refuse to let others limit what you can accomplish. Speak up and present the changes you plan to make.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Your enthusiasm will encourage others to accommodate you. Paint a vivid picture, and doors will open. Self-improvement will boost your chance to make a statement and seal a deal.