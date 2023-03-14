Slow down, seize the moment, enjoy what life offers and do whatever it takes to avoid wasting your energy on trivial matters and emotional arguments. Trust your intuition and promote your creative ideas. Expand your mind and make personal and spiritual growth your focus. Protect your home, family and reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let your emotions dictate how well you do today. Let go of any animosity you feel. Approach discussions and problems with optimism, solutions and a smile on your face.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to the truth, question anything that sounds untrue and verify information before passing it along. You'll have plenty of opportunities, but not all will be long-term.

