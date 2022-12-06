Evaluate your current situation and consider what you can do to stabilize your life. Establish boundaries, and make your voice heard regarding your terms and what you are capable of and willing to do this year. Make your positive, energetic nature carry you from start to finish, and you will have an impact on those who work by your side.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Back away from people pushing you to take on too much or indulge in something unwise. Use your power of persuasion to get help and clear up matters that are making your life difficult.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Search for an easy way to make your home more efficient. If you do the work yourself, you'll save money and learn new skills. Avoid secret dealings that can hurt your reputation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what you can do, what you want to do and what's mandatory, then proceed. Carry on, regardless of whether others agree with you. Ramp up your enthusiasm and energy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your persuasive charm and colorful way of describing what you want will capture attention and encourage others to pitch in and help. Be sure to offer incentives. Stick to the truth.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take note of what others have to offer and use information in a unique way that will make you stand out and receive praise for your contributions. Trust your intelligence and judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You should lend a helping hand, but not at the expense of putting off your responsibilities. Refuse to let anyone guilt you into something you shouldn't do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Negotiate on your behalf. You know what you want better than anyone, so speak up and make your voice heard. A partnership will require structure to ensure that balance and equality are maintained.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Tasks you take on will change how you approach helping others. Don't take on more than you can handle. Be resourceful and search for ways to slash your overhead with discipline and strategy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the high road and look out for those who can't fend for themselves. You'll feel good and develop a friendship you can count on. A unique experience will open your mind to a host of possibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't wait for someone else to make the first move. Being proactive will show your ability to get things done. Spend less time complaining or criticizing and more time doing something worthwhile.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Go directly to the source and ask questions. A business trip, meeting or lecture will reveal the truth. Detailed accounting will help you end the year in an excellent financial position.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Gather information that will help you with your finances. Tips that show you how to reduce debt or talks that help establish who pays for what will encourage better days ahead and peace of mind.