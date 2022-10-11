Balance and equality are the goals this year. Assess your assets, liabilities and relationships, and put a plan in place that will motivate you to make transitions that lead to a life with less stress and drama. Focus on discovering what makes you happy and pursuing the routine you feel comfortable with. Choose health over money.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- An unexpected change will throw you off guard. Don't let confusion cost you. Pour your energy into maintaining equilibrium and carrying out your responsibilities; personal gain will be yours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep a close watch over unstable situations and unpredictable people. Look for cost-efficient ways to expand your interests without going into debt. Think big but do only what's necessary.

0
0
0
0
0