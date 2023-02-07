Planning will pay off this year. A regimented routine will help deter others from messing up your schedule or interfering with your goals. High energy, precision and paying attention to detail will help you mark your place and position yourself for success. Let the people you love do as they please, and you'll receive the same privilege. Practice peace and love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Explore the possibilities. Reaching out to people who offer a different perspective or way of doing things will give you the push you need. Stand behind your word.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't hide the past or live a lie. Face the truth and navigate your way to a better life and connections that won't disappoint you. Your insight will lead the way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A financial opportunity is within reach. Refuse to let someone reap the rewards that belong to you. Truth and honesty are the cornerstones for growth, stability and reaching your destination.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Success is dependent on following through with a well-thought-out plan. Nothing will change in your favor unless you make an effort. Stop waiting and start doing, and you'll see the possibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stay focused on what you are responsible for, and do your best to get ahead. Refuse to let anyone waste your time or ask for favors. Don't lend or borrow when working and saving are necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share ideas, set up a meeting with someone heading in a similar direction and do your best to make a good impression. The help you receive will bring your plans to fruition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Talks will turn into something tangible. Listen and add your perspective, and an opportunity will sprout. Don't take anyone's word as gospel; check facts and figures and do the work yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Verify what you hear before passing the information along. Overlook the defects of your loved ones; offer positive input and help someone deal with an emotional dilemma. It's OK to have fun.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take precautions, ensure everything is safe and put your mind at ease. A day trip or meeting will quickly fall apart if expectations are too high or you take on too much.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get organized. Clear the path by taking care of business quickly and efficiently and then move on to something you find enjoyable. Romance will enhance your life and bring you hope.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Balance and integrity will help you get ahead. Set high standards and goals that will make you proud and give you hope for a brighter future. Eliminate drama and avoid negative people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your thinking cap on and you'll find a way to help others while getting something in return. Don't be afraid to challenge anyone who stands in your way. Push forward.