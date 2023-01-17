If you help others without asking for something in return, the rewards will surpass your expectations. A change of heart will occur if you appreciate the little things in life. Put your energy into personal growth, fitness and health, and you'll accumulate momentum that will carry you throughout the year and beyond. Live life your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Observe, listen and be reasonable. Overreacting will put you in a precarious position. Keep life simple, make positive changes at home and set up a plan to help you save for something important.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to collect your thoughts and consider how best to respond to what's happening around you. Don't be afraid to take the road less traveled. Be secretive regarding your plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let your creativity lead the way. Presenting who you are and what you can do will attract attention. An opportunity to meet with someone who recognizes your talents is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your creative drive will push you above and beyond your dreams, but before you sprint toward the finish line, consider the logistics behind your plans. Avoid emotional spending.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An unexpected change will limit your achievement. Look for an alternate route, and reach out to those who owe you a favor. Keeping up will require skill, precision and innovation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You've got your mojo in high gear and are on the road to victory. Concentrate on what's most important to you to avoid taking on too much and falling short. Learn from experience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't make a faux pas because you are underprepared and overly confident. Pay attention to detail, and strive to put your imprint on whatever you pursue. Change will be necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Rewards are apparent. Plan to do things you enjoy. Attend a function that allows you to mix business with pleasure or to expand your circle of friends. Follow through on your promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- It's best to clear your calendar before you take on a new project. An unusual conversation will offer insight that overhauls how you think and proceed. Validate what you hear before passing it along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Show off what you have to offer. Don't limit what you can do because you are scared or intimidated by someone unpredictable. Consider what and who moves you, then head in that direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect to face opposition at home and when dealing with partners. Refuse to let your emotions jump in and take control. Giving someone the upper hand will make your journey difficult. Be direct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Question your motives before you make a move. Your heart must be in the right place to get the best results. An improvement at home will give you the space you need to take on a new project.