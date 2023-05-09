Use your knowledge and charm to win favors and improve your position. Building a solid base will help you promote your beliefs and encourage you to form alliances with people who share your concerns. Make a difference this year by responding to what's happening around you. Recognize who is on your side and who isn't, and use connections to further your interests.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace whatever comes your way and search for an appropriate solution. What you discover will change your life. Speak from the heart and make what you have to offer crystal clear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get organized and spend more time and money on learning and developing. Check out investments and look for ways to lower your overhead. Take on what you can handle and do your research.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you