Use your knowledge and charm to win favors and improve your position. Building a solid base will help you promote your beliefs and encourage you to form alliances with people who share your concerns. Make a difference this year by responding to what's happening around you. Recognize who is on your side and who isn't, and use connections to further your interests.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace whatever comes your way and search for an appropriate solution. What you discover will change your life. Speak from the heart and make what you have to offer crystal clear.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get organized and spend more time and money on learning and developing. Check out investments and look for ways to lower your overhead. Take on what you can handle and do your research.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts and feelings with a loved one or colleague, and you'll make progress. Your insight and ability to put others at ease will help you drum up support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keeping a steady pace and paying attention to detail will help you finish what you start. Don't let anyone interfere with your schedule. A positive attitude will be key.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Gather information and prepare to discuss what's important to you and with whom you want to work. Social events, conventions, travel and educational pursuits will help you make connections.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your work and home lives separate. Don't overspend or take on more than you can handle. Keeping the peace will be in your best interest. Look for a unique way to make your point.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your energy where it counts, and you'll gain momentum and generate interest in your plans and progress. Spending more time with others will lead to a change of heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful not to share sensitive information. Put your energy into how you earn your living and handle your money. Take better care of your health and emotional well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put everything you've got into what you enjoy doing most, and you'll get great results. Focus on important relationships and be wary of risky or indulgent situations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A friend, relative or peer will oppose you. Be blunt about what you want. Look for any underlying problem that might interfere with your progress. Use your strengths to get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Added discipline will help you gain ground. Be direct about what you want to do. An event that requires physical strength and a good imagination will put you in the spotlight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotional problems will surface if you are too explicit about your plans. Take your time and leave nothing to chance. A passionate approach will help you gain the support you need to forge ahead.