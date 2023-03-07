Be prepared to act, make changes and do things your way. Your fate rides on your ability to reach your target on time. You'll have to spread yourself thin to accommodate what's going on in your personal and professional lives. Don't mix business with pleasure or neglect one for the other. Balance and productivity are the keys to your success.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Nothing appears stable, but that can work in your favor if you sidestep controversy and work behind the scenes to get things done on time. Exuding confidence will result in support.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Slow down, figure out the best way to maintain what you have worked so hard to achieve and don't let anyone come between you and your goal. Focus and precision will be key.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Use your experience and know-how to bring about positive change. Call on people who have the skill and willingness to help you. You can have a big impact on the world if you work hard.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Distance yourself from anyone trying to talk you into something. Put your money, time and effort into personal gain and self-improvement. Keep your plans under wraps for now.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Rearrange your space to suit your needs. Having a designated area to explore possibilities will lead to new opportunities. A joint venture will be tempting, but make sure it's right for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let what others do confuse you or make you feel that you must follow their lead. Romantic opportunities are apparent but may interfere with prior obligations. Be wary of taking a risk.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Ignoring situations you must eventually address will only make things worse. Step up, say what's on your mind and implement whatever change is necessary to avoid discord. Seek out information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Get into the swing of things and look for opportunities to expand your circle of friends. Taking a day trip, visiting a friend or relative, or learning something new will bring you joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your best foot forward and show everyone what you have to offer. Don't give in to someone trying to monopolize your time or spend your money. Say no to bad behavior.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick close to home and the people you love. Refuse to let an outsider influence your beliefs. Trust and invest in yourself, and be wary of someone trying to talk you out of your cash.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Find an outlet for your energy, talent and skills, and you'll achieve happiness and bring in additional cash. A domestic change will lower your overhead, add to your comfort and ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Adjust to your surroundings and prepare to make concessions that will help others feel at ease. Don't give up on love or friendship. Reconnect with someone you haven't seen in a while.