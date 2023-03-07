Be prepared to act, make changes and do things your way. Your fate rides on your ability to reach your target on time. You'll have to spread yourself thin to accommodate what's going on in your personal and professional lives. Don't mix business with pleasure or neglect one for the other. Balance and productivity are the keys to your success.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Nothing appears stable, but that can work in your favor if you sidestep controversy and work behind the scenes to get things done on time. Exuding confidence will result in support.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Slow down, figure out the best way to maintain what you have worked so hard to achieve and don't let anyone come between you and your goal. Focus and precision will be key.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you