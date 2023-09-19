Discipline will help you get things done, but don't let it stifle your creativity. Although keeping your secrets safe and sound is favored, sharing essential information with people close to you is necessary. Keep the conversation flowing. Being willing to adopt change and stay current are vital to your success. Stick to the truth and complete your mission.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make your move. Stop procrastinating or waiting for the perfect moment. Start heading in a direction that suits your needs and lifestyle. Change can be frightening, but regret will haunt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Poor judgment will cost you. Don't get involved with someone for the wrong reason. Focus on self-improvement, sustainability and security. You can help others, but not at the expense of your own progress.

