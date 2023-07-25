Refuse to let your emotions take the reins and lead you down a path that can cost you financially, physically or legally. Leave nothing to chance by overseeing everything personally. Precision and attention to detail will play roles in your success, so be careful. An offer is worthwhile only if it's in your best interest. Choose wisely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Clarify information before agreeing to participate in something. Someone will leave out key details to deter you from walking away. Ask challenging questions, and don't be afraid to take a pass.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Go beyond what others are willing to do, and you'll set an example. Raise the bar and set the standard, and you will make a difference. Not everyone will like the changes you make, but they don't have to.

