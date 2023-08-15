Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself until you have tested and refined everything. Preparation will make the difference this year, and a pristine presentation will get you where you want to go. Pay attention to detail, and you'll surpass your expectations. A vivid imagination and educated approach to life will fuel your inspiration and separate you from the competition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep things moving forward. Have confidence in yourself and act accordingly. If you give in to what others do or say, you'll lose sight of what you want to accomplish.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Say what's on your mind and be the one to make a difference. Now is not the time to follow the crowd. Have a plan ready and be open-minded enough to adjust to suggestions from others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Your attraction to the in-crowd might cause problems. Think things through before you participate in something that borders on misrepresentation. Walking a fine line can result in falling off the fence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Temptation is the enemy. Look around you and align yourself with someone who possesses common sense, integrity and positivity. Choose to make good choices and help others do the same.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Let your actions speak for you. What you say or promise will be misconstrued, causing confusion. Deliver on your promises and go above and beyond the call of duty, and rewards will follow. Make peace and love your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a stand, offer alternatives and participate in conversations that provide positive results. Make contributions at home and to organizations that support your beliefs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Understanding your circumstances is half the battle. Dig deep and ask questions. Making the right decision will be difficult but necessary to maintain your integrity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't limit what you can do. Using your resources and sharing your vision will help you build a strong case. Don't hold back or let close-mindedness come between you and success.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Show everyone what you have to offer. Mix business with pleasure, and follow through with your promises. Being consistent and delivering on your promises will increase your chance to advance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think before you act. The temptation to give away too much information will make you vulnerable. Be a good listener and pay attention to detail, and you'll figure out the best way to get what you want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick to the truth. Keep your feelings to yourself and control your emotions. Don't expect help, and avoid disappointment. Alter what isn't working for you. Self-improvement is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your emotions in check. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Focus on being creative and initiating what you want instead of letting what others do disrupt your plans.