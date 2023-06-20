Be careful whom you trust. Don't share sensitive information or get involved in something you cannot control. Take the time to check out the possibilities, and choose a plan that will help you inch forward with the least amount of interference. Focus on home enhancements and self-improvement, and personal growth and happiness will follow. Love is apparent, and a healthy lifestyle is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Let your intelligence guide you and your strength and courage help you implement changes that make your world a better place. Choose peace and love over discord and chaos.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your imagination and discipline to make a difference for yourself and the people you love. Stand up for your rights and be passionate about the changes you want. Keep life simple.

