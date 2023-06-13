Question everything and everyone this year. Verify information, control what's important to you and don't let anyone talk you into doing things that make you feel uncomfortable. Check off all the boxes on your to-do list. Personal gain, self-improvement and romance are favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Chitchat will spark ideas and feed your imagination. Distance yourself from people who cause emotional problems or try to stand in your way. Fix your surroundings to suit your needs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put your wallet away. If you want to donate to a cause, offer your time, not your cash. Set a good example, and an unexpected offer will spark your interest. Prepare to act.

