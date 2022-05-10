Use your resources to your advantage. Take time to reflect on the type of life you want to live. Express your desire to strive for balance and equality, and ensure that you spend as much time enjoying life as you do working to maintain your status quo. Taking care of responsibilities that include your happiness is your key to victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do or put demands on your time. Don't pout if things don't go your way; choose an alternative route and move along. Act on intelligence, not on emotion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your best to get along without jeopardizing your integrity, position or reputation. Avoid confrontations by walking away from questionable situations. Do what you can to make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You can be friendly without putting yourself in harm's way. Approach projects and responsibilities with an open mind and turn some of your unique ideas into something tangible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Unnecessary changes will be costly. Strive for simplicity and moderation, and you'll be happy with the outcome. Personal growth and a healthy attitude will make you attractive. Romance is featured.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- It's up to you to bring about change. Prioritize your agenda, and don't stop until you are happy with the outcome. A unique approach to an old idea or method will emphasize your character and talent.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Dedicate time, not money, to a worthy cause or something you want to pursue. A kind gesture will help you win favors. A challenge at home will turn in your favor if you make positive suggestions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Spend time with people who lift your spirits. Dismiss anyone trying to dump their responsibilities on you. Strive for equality and work toward a goal that brings you joy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't be too quick to take on something new without researching what's involved. Put more effort into personal and domestic matters that need adjustment. Romance is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take better care of yourself and your loved ones. Say no to manipulative individuals trying to take advantage of you. Make home improvements that will boost your well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let emotions dictate your words. Be thoughtful and understanding when dealing with others. Look for subtle ways to improve how you do your job or handle daily duties.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a moment to think. If you act on an assumption, you'll end up having regrets. Focus on what you can do to please loved ones and make yourself happy. Use your time wisely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be positive, regardless of what others do or say. An emotional situation will escalate if you become emotional or act hastily. Consider your objective and what it will take to succeed.