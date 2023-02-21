Dream on, but don't lose sight of reality. Truth matters; offering false information will cost you. Let your uniqueness shine through. You'll find a cost-efficient way to forge ahead. Expand your awareness and spread joy to those you meet along the way. Striking a balance between work and play will help you build strong relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to the truth and ask questions to avoid making mistakes. Get the facts and make decisions that won't jeopardize your position or long-term goals. Adjust your spending to stay within budget.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't share too much information until you have sorted out the pros and cons. Reevaluate your relationships and consider who is an excellent candidate to work alongside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you