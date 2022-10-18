Focusing on balance and equality and heading in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself and what you do will help you make big moves this year. Don't let anyone put pressure on you. It's up to you to make fulfilling decisions that take you where you want to go without interference. Speak up, protect your rights and proceed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set goals and stick to them, regardless of what others want. Putting yourself first will ensure progress and give you more options to help others. Personal growth is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Inviting change before you have everything in place will result in uncertainty. Take your time and map out a plan that puts your mind at ease and points you in the right direction.

