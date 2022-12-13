Clear up unfinished business and ease stress. Closing out one year and opening another with a clean slate will empower you to make plans that will add to your stability and make you feel secure moving forward. Simplify your life by gravitating toward people who ground you instead of seeking out those who cause havoc and negativity. Choose peace over chaos.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen carefully; misinformation is heading your way. Verify information before you pass it along or alter your course due to what you hear. Hard work will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Address financial, medical or legal issues before time runs out. Don't leave anything to chance or in someone else's hands. Make positive changes to your home.

