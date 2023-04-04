Speed things up quickly, and you'll feel at home. Don't worry about whether others can keep up; it's OK to be first. After all, you are a pioneer. Dream about reaching your goals, and in no time, you will manifest what you envision. Be true to yourself, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Open the door when opportunity knocks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't linger when time is crucial. Do things that brighten your day and enhance the lives of loved ones. Use insight and experience to help others, and you'll gain perspective on your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A sloppy job won't cut it; if you want to advance, give your all and tout your achievements. It's up to you to do your best. Rely on your intuition, not on unverified information.

