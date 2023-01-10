You may crave change this year, but before you get started, put a budget in place. Consider how to make your money grow and your liabilities shrink. Paying down debt or selling off things you don't need will help. Shared expenses will lead to additional responsibilities. Concentrate on fitness, fun and spending time with someone who brings out the best in you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Use your imagination and save time and money. An unexpected gift or gain will also cause concern. Don't lose sight of your long-term goal or what you need to do to reach it. Finish what you start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Channel your energy into home improvement, which will replenish your imagination and enrich your skills and life. Love and romance are favored. Share your feelings with a loved one.

